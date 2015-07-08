Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERRON, DAVID SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021224389
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MATAMOROS, SERGIO JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021224435
|Charge Description
|ALTER/DEST/ETC STOLEN MV/PART
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, LUCIANO JOAQUIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/19/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 03:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021224388
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, TERRENCE JAVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 12:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021224315
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEWART, JOSEPH PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021224385
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CHANEY, DEWAYNE FURLOW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/21/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-04 13:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021224440
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00