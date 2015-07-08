Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERRON, DAVID SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 02:59:00
Court Case 5902021224389
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MATAMOROS, SERGIO JOEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 11:35:00
Court Case 5902021224435
Charge Description ALTER/DEST/ETC STOLEN MV/PART
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, LUCIANO JOAQUIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/19/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 03:37:00
Court Case 5902021224388
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, TERRENCE JAVONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 12:09:00
Court Case 5902021224315
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name STEWART, JOSEPH PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021224385
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHANEY, DEWAYNE FURLOW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-04 13:07:00
Court Case 5902021224440
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00