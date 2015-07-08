Description

Price, Braydon Luke (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 200-BLK Pennigar Rd, Unionville, NC, on 8/4/2021 10:15.