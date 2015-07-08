Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jones, Sean Anthony
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case 202105239
Charge Simple Affray (M),
Description Jones, Sean Anthony (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 2000-BLK Emerson Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2021 21:26.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Price, Braydon Luke
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case 202104829
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 3) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Price, Braydon Luke (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 200-BLK Pennigar Rd, Unionville, NC, on 8/4/2021 10:15.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Clark, Thomas Mark
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Clark, Thomas Mark (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Lancaster, SC, on 8/4/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Robinson, Billy Justin
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2021 14:00.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Howard, Chad Nelson
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Howard, Chad Nelson (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2021 14:33.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Martin, Amanda Leigh
Arrest Date 08/04/2021
Court Case 202100633
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Martin, Amanda Leigh (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/4/2021 15:06.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M