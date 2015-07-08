Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Sean Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|202105239
|Charge
|Simple Affray (M),
|Description
|Jones, Sean Anthony (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 2000-BLK Emerson Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/4/2021 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Price, Braydon Luke
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104829
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 3) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Price, Braydon Luke (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 200-BLK Pennigar Rd, Unionville, NC, on 8/4/2021 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Clark, Thomas Mark
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Clark, Thomas Mark (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Lancaster, SC, on 8/4/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Robinson, Billy Justin
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2021 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Howard, Chad Nelson
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Howard, Chad Nelson (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2021 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Martin, Amanda Leigh
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2021
|Court Case
|202100633
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Martin, Amanda Leigh (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/4/2021 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M