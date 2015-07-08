Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DOTCH, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 07:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021224528
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HARE, JADA DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021224171
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCFARLAND, TAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 08:37:00
|Court Case
|7502020052123
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HARE, RONALD COKER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 13:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021224172
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PURDIE, EMANUEL STEPHON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021224142
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLS, STEVENSON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1986
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-05 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021221686
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount