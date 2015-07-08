Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOTCH, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 07:31:00
Court Case 5902021224528
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HARE, JADA DANIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021224171
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCFARLAND, TAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 08:37:00
Court Case 7502020052123
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARE, RONALD COKER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 13:02:00
Court Case 5902021224172
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PURDIE, EMANUEL STEPHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 00:17:00
Court Case 5902021224142
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WALLS, STEVENSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1986
Height 6.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-05 07:10:00
Court Case 5902021221686
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount