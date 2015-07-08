Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 8/5/2021 and 00:28, 8/5/2021. Reported: 00:28, 8/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:26, 8/5/2021 and 02:27, 8/5/2021. Reported: 02:30, 8/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:35, 8/5/2021 and 03:36, 8/5/2021. Reported: 03:36, 8/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Greene, Charles Dewayne
Arrest Date 08/05/2021
Court Case 202104891
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Greene, Charles Dewayne (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2021 09:43.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 04:42, 8/5/2021 and 04:43, 8/5/2021. Reported: 04:43, 8/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 08/05/2021
Court Case 202104892
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Larceny), F (F),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (larceny), F (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2021 10:57.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D