Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOSEFF, MARK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/19/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 315
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 01:44:00
Court Case 3502019705851
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, DARRELL MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 10:27:00
Court Case 5902018234419
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALLEN, KAMAL DEVAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 13:10:00
Court Case 4802021052236
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 4500.00

Name BENNETT, KIMSHON MONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/1971
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 02:25:00
Court Case 5902021224625
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CAMPBELL, JAMAL DUPREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 08:30:00
Court Case 5902021224656
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount

Name COCHRANE, VINCENT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-06 12:32:00
Court Case 5902021224691
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount