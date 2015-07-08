Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOSEFF, MARK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/19/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|315
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 01:44:00
|Court Case
|3502019705851
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, DARRELL MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902018234419
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ALLEN, KAMAL DEVAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 13:10:00
|Court Case
|4802021052236
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, KIMSHON MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/15/1971
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021224625
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, JAMAL DUPREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021224656
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COCHRANE, VINCENT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-06 12:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021224691
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount