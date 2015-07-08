Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Campbell, Brandon Tyler
Arrest Date 08/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 300-BLK Dale St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:25.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Lee, Steven Raeford
Arrest Date 08-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lee, Steven Raeford (W /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (A), at 2300-BLK Carl Funderburk Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:45, 8/5/2021 and 00:06, 8/6/2021. Reported: 00:06, 8/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 08/06/2021
Court Case 202104936
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:43.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
Arrest Date 08-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 02:27, 8/6/2021 and 02:28, 8/6/2021. Reported: 02:28, 8/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 08/06/2021
Court Case 202104937
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:59.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 08-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 08:33, 8/6/2021. Reported: 08:33, 8/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T