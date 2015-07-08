Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 300-BLK Dale St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Lee, Steven Raeford
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lee, Steven Raeford (W /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (A), at 2300-BLK Carl Funderburk Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:45, 8/5/2021 and 00:06, 8/6/2021. Reported: 00:06, 8/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2021
|Court Case
|202104936
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 02:27, 8/6/2021 and 02:28, 8/6/2021. Reported: 02:28, 8/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2021
|Court Case
|202104937
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2021 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 08:33, 8/6/2021. Reported: 08:33, 8/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T