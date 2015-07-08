Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SWANN, ANGELA FAYE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1973
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021218136
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PITTS, EUGENE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1980
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020224696
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, SHAQUAN MALEEK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021224753
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EASON, TEVIN JUWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 15:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021224812
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|HOPPER, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/4/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 02:37:00
|Court Case
|4802020703590
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ELLIOT, KENNETH ROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|193
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-07 16:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021224650
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00