Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SWANN, ANGELA FAYE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 01:15:00
Court Case 5902021218136
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name PITTS, EUGENE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1980
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 14:32:00
Court Case 5902020224696
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THOMPSON, SHAQUAN MALEEK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 02:51:00
Court Case 5902021224753
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EASON, TEVIN JUWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/6/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 15:43:00
Court Case 5902021224812
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name HOPPER, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/4/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 02:37:00
Court Case 4802020703590
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ELLIOT, KENNETH ROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-07 16:53:00
Court Case 5902021224650
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00