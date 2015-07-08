Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jorgenson, Paul W
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jorgenson, Paul W (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cuthberton High School, on 8/7/2021 22:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Duncan, E W
|Name
|Scott, Gerald Dean
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Scott, Gerald Dean (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr) (M), at 600-BLK English St/jerome St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2021 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Shivers, Robert Eugene
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Shivers, Robert Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 2300-BLK Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2021 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|202104942
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2021 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Monroe, Jacob Matthew
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|202105305
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Monroe, Jacob Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600-BLK Stoney Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/7/2021 01:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Seif, Summer Nowkha
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Seif, Summer Nowkha (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Westminster Ln, Mattews, NC, on 8/7/2021 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V