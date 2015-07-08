Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jorgenson, Paul W
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jorgenson, Paul W (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Cuthberton High School, on 8/7/2021 22:05.
Arresting Officer Duncan, E W

Name Scott, Gerald Dean
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr) (M),
Description Scott, Gerald Dean (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr) (M), at 600-BLK English St/jerome St, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2021 22:46.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Shivers, Robert Eugene
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
Description Shivers, Robert Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 2300-BLK Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2021 00:23.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case 202104942
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2021 01:01.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Monroe, Jacob Matthew
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case 202105305
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Monroe, Jacob Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600-BLK Stoney Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/7/2021 01:04.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Seif, Summer Nowkha
Arrest Date 08/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Seif, Summer Nowkha (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Westminster Ln, Mattews, NC, on 8/7/2021 02:13.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V