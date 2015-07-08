Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLAIR, NYJEEAH SYMONETEONDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/28/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 06:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021224885
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, RASID TAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021224860
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLE, MAURICE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 11:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021224476
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAKER, SAMUEL J
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 11:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021224903
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CURRENCE, TYQUSE SYDNEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/7/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 11:25:00
|Court Case
|1202021708104
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EIGER, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/7/2001
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-08 12:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021224417
|Charge Description
|CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
|Bond Amount
|5000.00