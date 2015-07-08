Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLAIR, NYJEEAH SYMONETEONDA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 06:22:00
Court Case 5902021224885
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name PHILLIPS, RASID TAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 08:30:00
Court Case 5902021224860
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, MAURICE LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 11:06:00
Court Case 5902021224476
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BAKER, SAMUEL J
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 11:26:00
Court Case 5902021224903
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CURRENCE, TYQUSE SYDNEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/7/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 11:25:00
Court Case 1202021708104
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EIGER, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/7/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-08 12:06:00
Court Case 5902021224417
Charge Description CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
Bond Amount 5000.00