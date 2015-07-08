Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bradley, Calvin
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104967
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Bradley, Calvin (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 200-BLK Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 00:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Barnes, Dequan Devante
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104968
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Dequan Devante (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1800-BLK Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Valentine, James Paul
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104958
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Valentine, James Paul (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 03:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Flores, Jose Manuel
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Flores, Jose Manuel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 05:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Mangum, Jerry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104979
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Jerry Wayne (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 16:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Bowers, Mykel Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M),
|Description
|Bowers, Mykel Elizabeth (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M), at 3000-BLK Kansas City Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/8/2021 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T