Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bradley, Calvin
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case 202104967
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Bradley, Calvin (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 200-BLK Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 00:54.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Barnes, Dequan Devante
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case 202104968
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Barnes, Dequan Devante (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1800-BLK Skyway Drive, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 02:00.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Valentine, James Paul
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case 202104958
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Valentine, James Paul (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 03:16.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Flores, Jose Manuel
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Flores, Jose Manuel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 05:11.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Mangum, Jerry Wayne
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case 202104979
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mangum, Jerry Wayne (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2021 16:39.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Bowers, Mykel Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M),
Description Bowers, Mykel Elizabeth (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault Or Battery Upon A Handicapped Person (M), at 3000-BLK Kansas City Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/8/2021 20:49.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T