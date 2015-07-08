Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OLIVER, CLIFFON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021224951
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DEAS, GREGORY DUBRAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021007214
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, GUYLATON LAREK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/1/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 17:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021225018
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TELEZ, VICENTE CANDINO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1963
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 02:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021224961
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DICKENS, GREGORY TYRONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/17/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 13:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021223247
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHELTON, AVERY DAMARIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-09 03:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021221744
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount