Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OLIVER, CLIFFON LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 01:10:00
Court Case 5902021224951
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DEAS, GREGORY DUBRAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 13:08:00
Court Case 5902021007214
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILLIAMS, GUYLATON LAREK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/1/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 17:05:00
Court Case 5902021225018
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name TELEZ, VICENTE CANDINO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1963
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 02:18:00
Court Case 5902021224961
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DICKENS, GREGORY TYRONNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 13:42:00
Court Case 5902021223247
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name SHELTON, AVERY DAMARIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-09 03:55:00
Court Case 5902021221744
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount