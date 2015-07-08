Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Michel, Rakeem Noel
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony( Motor Vehicle) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd( Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Michel, Rakeem Noel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony( Motor Vehicle) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd( Rdo) (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2021 10:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Williams, Vicky Ann
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Vicky Ann (B /F/49) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:38, 8/9/2021 and 05:17, 8/9/2021. Reported: 05:17, 8/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Gaskins, Shirley Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Gaskins, Shirley Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2021 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 07:30, 8/9/2021 and 09:26, 8/9/2021. Reported: 09:26, 8/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Crump, Rebecca Sinnett
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Heroin/ Poss Meth/ Pdp), F (F),
|Description
|Crump, Rebecca Sinnett (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Heroin/ Poss Meth/ Pdp), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2021 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 17:30, 8/6/2021 and 10:27, 8/9/2021. Reported: 10:27, 8/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J