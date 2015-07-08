Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PRICE, ANTOINE RAYMON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 11:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name INSCORE, EARL WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 10:24:00
Court Case 5902021225093
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STURDIVANT, SHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 11:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURNS, ANTOINETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/24/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 266
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 17:11:00
Court Case 5902021225086
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EVANS, JERALD DEMARCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 09:21:00
Court Case 5902021225073
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEWIS, SAQUAINE KISHEEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-10 16:08:00
Court Case 5902021218878
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount