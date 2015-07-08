Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carpenter, Craig Phillip
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|202105024
|Charge
|Felony Possession Sch I Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Carpenter, Craig Phillip (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch I Cs, F (F), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 13:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Farr, Leo Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104141
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Conceal/Fail Report Death (F),
|Description
|Farr, Leo Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Conceal/fail Report Death (F), at 2400-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Harper, Amber Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104971
|Charge
|Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M),
|Description
|Harper, Amber Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M), at 1800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Farr, Leo Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|202105029
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Farr, Leo Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Haigler, Terry Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Breaking/Enter, Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (breaking/enter, Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 17:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Barrett, Bobby Gene
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 8/10/2021 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M