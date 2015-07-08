Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carpenter, Craig Phillip
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case 202105024
Charge Felony Possession Sch I Cs, F (F),
Description Carpenter, Craig Phillip (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch I Cs, F (F), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 13:47.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Farr, Leo Charles
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case 202104141
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Conceal/Fail Report Death (F),
Description Farr, Leo Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Conceal/fail Report Death (F), at 2400-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 15:24.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Harper, Amber Nicole
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case 202104971
Charge Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M),
Description Harper, Amber Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M), at 1800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 16:03.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Farr, Leo Charles
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case 202105029
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Farr, Leo Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 16:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Haigler, Terry Ann
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Breaking/Enter, Larceny), F (F),
Description Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (breaking/enter, Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2021 17:34.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Barrett, Bobby Gene
Arrest Date 08/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 8/10/2021 18:15.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M