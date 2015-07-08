Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, AUGUSTUA JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 06:25:00
Court Case 5902021224041
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GORDON, LEONARD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1957
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 13:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FORD, DONTE JAMER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 17:37:00
Court Case 5902021225063
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GLISSON, TERRAYL JOEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 05:03:00
Court Case 5902021225155
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JACKSON, DESHON AHMAAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 11:13:00
Court Case 5902020206376
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GARLAND, DONAVON DETREAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/8/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-11 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021225213
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 50000.00