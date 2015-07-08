Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDERSON, AUGUSTUA JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 06:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021224041
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GORDON, LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/9/1957
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 13:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FORD, DONTE JAMER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 17:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021225063
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GLISSON, TERRAYL JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021225155
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, DESHON AHMAAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 11:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020206376
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GARLAND, DONAVON DETREAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/8/1984
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-11 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021225213
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00