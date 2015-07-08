Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allison, Aaron Wilton
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100624
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Allison, Aaron Wilton (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 4300-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/11/2021 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Bajek, Ryan Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Bajek, Ryan Alexander (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4200-BLK New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/11/2021 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ott, Robert David
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi (M),
|Description
|Ott, Robert David (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwi (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Funderburk, Justice Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Carrying Concealed Gun) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Justice Isaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(carrying Concealed Gun) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/11/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Valentin, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2021
|Court Case
|202104105
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Valentin, Francisco (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), at 300-BLK Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2021 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 8/11/2021 and 00:28, 8/11/2021. Reported: 00:28, 8/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M