Union County arrests for 08-11-2021.

Name Allison, Aaron Wilton
Arrest Date 08/11/2021
Court Case 202100624
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Allison, Aaron Wilton (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 4300-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/11/2021 12:59.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Bajek, Ryan Alexander
Arrest Date 08/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Bajek, Ryan Alexander (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4200-BLK New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/11/2021 14:57.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ott, Robert David
Arrest Date 08/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwi (M),
Description Ott, Robert David (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwi (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2021 15:30.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Funderburk, Justice Isaiah
Arrest Date 08/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Carrying Concealed Gun) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Funderburk, Justice Isaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(carrying Concealed Gun) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/11/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Valentin, Francisco
Arrest Date 08/11/2021
Court Case 202104105
Charge 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F),
Description Valentin, Francisco (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), at 300-BLK Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2021 20:08.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 8/11/2021 and 00:28, 8/11/2021. Reported: 00:28, 8/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M