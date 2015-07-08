Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FOSTER, JARVAS DESTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 04:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020236127
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BYRD, CHRISTOPHER XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 13:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021225008
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, KHALIL NOLAND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 07:45:00
|Court Case
|6302021051852
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JALLAH, FRANCIS MAYANGOO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 12:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021225318
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAJORS, JIMMY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/13/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021225293
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JOHNNY JUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/8/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-12 13:20:00
|Court Case
|4802021053983
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|2000.00