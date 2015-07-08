Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOSTER, JARVAS DESTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 04:44:00
Court Case 5902020236127
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BYRD, CHRISTOPHER XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 13:05:00
Court Case 5902021225008
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WALLACE, KHALIL NOLAND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 07:45:00
Court Case 6302021051852
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JALLAH, FRANCIS MAYANGOO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 12:13:00
Court Case 5902021225318
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAJORS, JIMMY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021225293
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JOHNSON, JOHNNY JUNIOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/8/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-12 13:20:00
Court Case 4802021053983
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 2000.00