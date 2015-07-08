Description

Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons(dwlr Not Impaired,no Liab Ins, Fict Tag) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(first Deg Tresp Enter/remain) (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/12/2021 13:29.