Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Petty, Gary Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Petty, Gary Thomas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2021 08:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call (C), at [Address], between 06:35, 8/12/2021 and 06:36, 8/12/2021. Reported: 06:36, 8/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Criminal Summons(Dwlr Not Impaired,No Liab Ins, Fict Tag) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(First Deg Tresp Enter/Remain) (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons(dwlr Not Impaired,no Liab Ins, Fict Tag) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(first Deg Tresp Enter/remain) (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/12/2021 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 09:18, 8/12/2021. Reported: 09:18, 8/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2021
|Court Case
|202105057
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Summitt St, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2021 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 07:10, 8/12/2021. Reported: 09:26, 8/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A