Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Petty, Gary Thomas
Arrest Date 08/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Petty, Gary Thomas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2021 08:13.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call
Arrest Date 08-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call (C), at [Address], between 06:35, 8/12/2021 and 06:36, 8/12/2021. Reported: 06:36, 8/12/2021.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 08/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Criminal Summons(Dwlr Not Impaired,No Liab Ins, Fict Tag) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(First Deg Tresp Enter/Remain) (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons(dwlr Not Impaired,no Liab Ins, Fict Tag) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(first Deg Tresp Enter/remain) (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/12/2021 13:29.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 09:18, 8/12/2021. Reported: 09:18, 8/12/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Morrow, Antonio Dorall
Arrest Date 08/12/2021
Court Case 202105057
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Morrow, Antonio Dorall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Summitt St, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2021 13:52.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 07:10, 8/12/2021. Reported: 09:26, 8/12/2021.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A