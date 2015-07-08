Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANTHONY, JAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1957
Height 6.2
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 08:04:00
Court Case 5902021225406
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name RIVERS, KIANU
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 10:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DILDY, SAMUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/12/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 09:22:00
Court Case 5902021212644
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FITZGERALD, KELVIN RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 08:53:00
Court Case 5902021225445
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name HOWIE, OMAR CLAYVORNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 203
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 10:09:00
Court Case 5902021225446
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FELDER, ARLETHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-13 09:45:00
Court Case 5902021225418
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00