Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANTHONY, JAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1957
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 08:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021225406
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|RIVERS, KIANU
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/21/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 10:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DILDY, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/12/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 09:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021212644
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FITZGERALD, KELVIN RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 08:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021225445
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|HOWIE, OMAR CLAYVORNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|203
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 10:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021225446
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FELDER, ARLETHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-13 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021225418
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00