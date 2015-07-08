Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Biruk, Vladislav
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|202105448
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Biruk, Vladislav (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Gamino-alcauter, Omar Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Gamino-alcauter, Omar Alejandro (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 8900-BLK Concord Hwy/e Old Dutch Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/13/2021 19:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Evans, Davoris Antonio D
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|202105080
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Evans, Davoris Antonio D (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Morrison, Peter Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Peter Joseph (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK S Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/13/2021 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Moore, Teresa Talbert
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moore, Teresa Talbert (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Marsh, Karen Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2021
|Court Case
|202105463
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Karen Ann (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 21:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E