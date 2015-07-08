Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Biruk, Vladislav
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case 202105448
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Biruk, Vladislav (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 17:40.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Gamino-alcauter, Omar Alejandro
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Gamino-alcauter, Omar Alejandro (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 8900-BLK Concord Hwy/e Old Dutch Rd, Fairview, NC, on 8/13/2021 19:42.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Evans, Davoris Antonio D
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case 202105080
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Evans, Davoris Antonio D (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 00:23.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Morrison, Peter Joseph
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Morrison, Peter Joseph (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK S Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/13/2021 20:45.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Moore, Teresa Talbert
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Moore, Teresa Talbert (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 00:44.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Marsh, Karen Ann
Arrest Date 08/13/2021
Court Case 202105463
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Marsh, Karen Ann (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2021 21:49.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E