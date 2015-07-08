Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEE, DARNELL LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021225343
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, CHAUNCY HAKIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 13:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021225587
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCREA, CRINSHAWN TYREIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|320
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021224422
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, BRANDON JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/7/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 14:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020236730
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OVILMAR, MARC EDOUARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021225593
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRUMP, MARCUS LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|196
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-14 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021225538
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00