Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEE, DARNELL LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 12:20:00
Court Case 5902021225343
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNSON, CHAUNCY HAKIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 13:17:00
Court Case 5902021225587
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCREA, CRINSHAWN TYREIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/2000
Height 6.3
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 10:23:00
Court Case 5902021224422
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name STAFFORD, BRANDON JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/7/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 14:03:00
Court Case 5902020236730
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name OVILMAR, MARC EDOUARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 13:54:00
Court Case 5902021225593
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CRUMP, MARCUS LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-14 01:06:00
Court Case 5902021225538
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00