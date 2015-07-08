Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alsbrooks, Amber Shay
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case 202105110
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Att Break Or Enter Bldg- Misd), M (M),
Description Alsbrooks, Amber Shay (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (att Break Or Enter Bldg- Misd), M (M), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 10:53.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Att Obtain Prop False Pretense/ M (F),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (att Obtain Prop False Pretense/ M (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 12:32.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Ciardullo, Nicholas Anthony
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case 202105116
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Ciardullo, Nicholas Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 12:56.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Elks, Mason Keith
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Elks, Mason Keith (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 14:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Carelock, Tyreq Markez
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Consp Break Or Enter Bldg Felony/Larceny (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Carelock, Tyreq Markez (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Consp Break Or Enter Bldg Felony/larceny (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 17:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Garcia, Amador
Arrest Date 08/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Garcia, Amador (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 19:25.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S