Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alsbrooks, Amber Shay
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|202105110
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Att Break Or Enter Bldg- Misd), M (M),
|Description
|Alsbrooks, Amber Shay (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (att Break Or Enter Bldg- Misd), M (M), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Att Obtain Prop False Pretense/ M (F),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (att Obtain Prop False Pretense/ M (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Ciardullo, Nicholas Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|202105116
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Ciardullo, Nicholas Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 12:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Elks, Mason Keith
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Elks, Mason Keith (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Carelock, Tyreq Markez
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Consp Break Or Enter Bldg Felony/Larceny (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Carelock, Tyreq Markez (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Consp Break Or Enter Bldg Felony/larceny (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 17:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Garcia, Amador
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Garcia, Amador (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2021 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S