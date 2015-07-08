Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GLADNEY, TADARIUS DENARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021225664
|Charge Description
|GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GIBSON, MARY EVA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1970
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 12:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021225510
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SWAIN, PATRICK MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 00:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021225635
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHOOK, RYAN LYNDENBURG
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 12:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021006084
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, SHAQUANA LAQUETTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021225637
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, TAVAROUS MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-15 13:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021010392
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|20000.00