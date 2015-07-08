Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLADNEY, TADARIUS DENARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021225664
Charge Description GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GIBSON, MARY EVA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1970
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 12:35:00
Court Case 5902021225510
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SWAIN, PATRICK MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 00:07:00
Court Case 5902021225635
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SHOOK, RYAN LYNDENBURG
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 12:38:00
Court Case 5902021006084
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMAS, SHAQUANA LAQUETTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 01:00:00
Court Case 5902021225637
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, TAVAROUS MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-15 13:06:00
Court Case 5902021010392
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 20000.00