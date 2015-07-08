Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pardine, Jonathan M
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2021
|Court Case
|202105153
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Pardine, Jonathan M (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 700-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Wells, Ashley Jo
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wells, Ashley Jo (W /F/38) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 500-BLK Cone Mill Ct, Weddington, NC, between 04:58, 8/16/2021 and 08:19, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:19, 8/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P
|Name
|Raley, Mario Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Raley, Mario Tyrell (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Assell, William Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Assell, William Jeffrey (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 9700-BLK Shadowmere Ln, Weddington, NC, between 04:30, 8/16/2021 and 05:00, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:21, 8/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P
|Name
|Williams, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kenneth Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Us Postal Service VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Us Postal Service VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 200-BLK Postage Way, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 8/14/2021 and 08:40, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:40, 8/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E