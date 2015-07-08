Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pardine, Jonathan M
Arrest Date 08/16/2021
Court Case 202105153
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Pardine, Jonathan M (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 700-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:48.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Wells, Ashley Jo
Arrest Date 08-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Wells, Ashley Jo (W /F/38) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 500-BLK Cone Mill Ct, Weddington, NC, between 04:58, 8/16/2021 and 08:19, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:19, 8/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Kropp, J P

Name Raley, Mario Tyrell
Arrest Date 08/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Raley, Mario Tyrell (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:54.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Assell, William Jeffrey
Arrest Date 08-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Assell, William Jeffrey (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 9700-BLK Shadowmere Ln, Weddington, NC, between 04:30, 8/16/2021 and 05:00, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:21, 8/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Kropp, J P

Name Williams, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 08/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Williams, Kenneth Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2021 16:55.
Arresting Officer  

Name Us Postal Service VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 08-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Us Postal Service VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 200-BLK Postage Way, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 8/14/2021 and 08:40, 8/16/2021. Reported: 08:40, 8/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E