Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLLINS, HAYWOOD ODELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 01:40:00
Court Case 5902021225798
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NUSTES, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 09:20:00
Court Case 5902021224608
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, EMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021219130
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name STOPHER, JOHNATHAN LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/14/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 02:02:00
Court Case 5902021225799
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name REMBERT, DEWHITE ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 05:22:00
Court Case 5902021225714
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MCILLWAINE, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-17 16:06:00
Court Case 5902021225864
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00