Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Karney, Jennifer Lauren
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Karney, Jennifer Lauren (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8900-BLK Cumberland Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/17/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Carmen-torres, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105078
|Charge
|1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Carmen-torres, Antonio (O /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1400-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2021 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Jackson, Cedrick Segars
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105164
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Cedrick Segars (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 600-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, SC, on 8/17/2021 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Torres, Antonio Carmen
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105078
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Torres, Antonio Carmen (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1400-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2021 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Cordell, Cortney
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Cordell, Cortney (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2021 07:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Foster, Kristen Denise
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal: Poss Meth/ Fecl Prob Viol (F),
|Description
|Foster, Kristen Denise (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal: Poss Meth/ Fecl Prob Viol (F), at 100-BLK South 3rd St, Albemarle, NC, on 8/17/2021 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E