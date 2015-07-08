Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Madonna Kia
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|202100518
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear Misd (Misd Larceny/ Second Deg Trespass) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear Misd (misd Larceny/ Second Deg Trespass) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 06:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Given, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Given, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/18/2021 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Knotts, Larry Lomont
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|202100205
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 06:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Lowe, Dominique Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lowe, Dominique Antonio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/18/2021 16:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Strickland, Bruce Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 07:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Phillips, Wendy Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2021
|Court Case
|202105203
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Walnut St/pine St, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C