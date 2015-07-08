Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Madonna Kia
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case 202100518
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear Misd (Misd Larceny/ Second Deg Trespass) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear Misd (misd Larceny/ Second Deg Trespass) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 06:20.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Given, Jennifer Lynn
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Given, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/18/2021 14:24.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Knotts, Larry Lomont
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case 202100205
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M),
Description Knotts, Larry Lomont (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 06:41.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Lowe, Dominique Antonio
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lowe, Dominique Antonio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/18/2021 16:13.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Strickland, Bruce Lee
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Strickland, Bruce Lee (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 07:39.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Phillips, Wendy Ann
Arrest Date 08/18/2021
Court Case 202105203
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Walnut St/pine St, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2021 16:53.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C