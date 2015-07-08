Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FOSTER, ALEC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 08:37:00
|Court Case
|9102021208914
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ELLER, JAMES LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1961
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 11:23:00
|Court Case
|8902020705922
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DUNN, KELLI RAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1989
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021226090
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAGITAS, DENNIS ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 07:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021223027
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROWELL, NORMAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/22/1961
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|223
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 14:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STANLEY, TAYVONE JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-19 16:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021226142
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount