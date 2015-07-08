Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOSTER, ALEC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 08:37:00
Court Case 9102021208914
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ELLER, JAMES LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1961
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 11:23:00
Court Case 8902020705922
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DUNN, KELLI RAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1989
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 16:45:00
Court Case 5902021226090
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAGITAS, DENNIS ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 07:07:00
Court Case 5902021223027
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name ROWELL, NORMAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/1961
Height 5.8
Weight 223
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 14:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STANLEY, TAYVONE JAMAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-19 16:41:00
Court Case 5902021226142
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount