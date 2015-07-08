Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monreo, NC, on 8/19/2021 09:19.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Clark, Porsha Lynn
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Clark, Porsha Lynn (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 100-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 8/19/2021 00:11.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Coffey, Kizzie Denise
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Coffey, Kizzie Denise (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 11:50.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Mcmanus, Chelsea
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case 202105582
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Mcmanus, Chelsea (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 6100-BLK Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/19/2021 01:11.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Evans, Cary Lamon
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Noise Regulation Violation (M),
Description Evans, Cary Lamon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Noise Regulation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 12:39.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Leodis, Nicole Theresa
Arrest Date 08/19/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Heroin) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
Description Leodis, Nicole Theresa (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Heroin) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 04:20.
Arresting Officer  