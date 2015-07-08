Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monreo, NC, on 8/19/2021 09:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Clark, Porsha Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Clark, Porsha Lynn (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 100-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 8/19/2021 00:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Coffey, Kizzie Denise
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Coffey, Kizzie Denise (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 11:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Mcmanus, Chelsea
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|202105582
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Chelsea (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 6100-BLK Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/19/2021 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Evans, Cary Lamon
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Noise Regulation Violation (M),
|Description
|Evans, Cary Lamon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Noise Regulation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 12:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Leodis, Nicole Theresa
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Heroin) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
|Description
|Leodis, Nicole Theresa (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Heroin) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2021 04:20.
|Arresting Officer