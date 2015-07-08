Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DIEN, THU ANH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/31/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021225828
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, BRENTON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/25/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 13:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WYCKOFF, EUGENE NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|350
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021226268
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WALKER, ZANTAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020239515
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, JAQUAVIAN BYRD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/22/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021226224
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|AMMONS, BRITTAIN JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/30/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-20 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021226218
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00