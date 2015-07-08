Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DIEN, THU ANH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/31/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021225828
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRIS, BRENTON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/25/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 13:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WYCKOFF, EUGENE NATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 17:00:00
Court Case 5902021226268
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WALKER, ZANTAVIOUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020239515
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CALDWELL, JAQUAVIAN BYRD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/22/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 12:40:00
Court Case 5902021226224
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name AMMONS, BRITTAIN JOHN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/30/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-20 02:23:00
Court Case 5902021226218
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00