Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CERVANTES, ISIDRO NUNEZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/12/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021226359
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCCOY, LAREGIS ARMAND
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/6/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 02:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021226367
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FARRIS, ANTONIO DEVONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/31/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020201726
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GROSSMAN, ILYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 12:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021226393
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MULLEN, RASHEEN ERQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021226362
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|NICKERSON, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-21 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019234524
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|8000.00