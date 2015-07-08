Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CERVANTES, ISIDRO NUNEZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/12/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 02:15:00
Court Case 5902021226359
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCOY, LAREGIS ARMAND
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/6/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 02:12:00
Court Case 5902021226367
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount

Name FARRIS, ANTONIO DEVONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/31/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 03:50:00
Court Case 5902020201726
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GROSSMAN, ILYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 12:17:00
Court Case 5902021226393
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MULLEN, RASHEEN ERQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 02:30:00
Court Case 5902021226362
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NICKERSON, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 151
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-21 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019234524
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 8000.00