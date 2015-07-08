Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knotts, Caliph
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2021
|Court Case
|202105246
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Caliph (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Walters St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2021 08:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Crespo, Jamie
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Crespo, Jamie (W /M/58) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1500-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 11:01, 8/21/2021 and 11:02, 8/21/2021. Reported: 11:02, 8/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 Poss Meth/ Simple Poss Sch3 (F),
|Description
|Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 Poss Meth/ Simple Poss Sch3 (F), at Mcdowell St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2021 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at [Address], between 12:12, 8/21/2021 and 12:17, 8/21/2021. Reported: 12:17, 8/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2021
|Court Case
|202105649
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Fugitive (M),
|Description
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Fugitive (M), at 5500-BLK Silverleaf Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/21/2021 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/17) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at [Address], between 13:04, 8/21/2021 and 13:05, 8/21/2021. Reported: 13:05, 8/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L