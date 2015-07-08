Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knotts, Caliph
Arrest Date 08/21/2021
Court Case 202105246
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Knotts, Caliph (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Walters St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2021 08:22.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Crespo, Jamie
Arrest Date 08-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Crespo, Jamie (W /M/58) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1500-BLK Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 11:01, 8/21/2021 and 11:02, 8/21/2021. Reported: 11:02, 8/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth
Arrest Date 08/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 Poss Meth/ Simple Poss Sch3 (F),
Description Bivens, Ashley Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 Poss Meth/ Simple Poss Sch3 (F), at Mcdowell St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2021 11:00.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at [Address], between 12:12, 8/21/2021 and 12:17, 8/21/2021. Reported: 12:17, 8/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
Arrest Date 08/21/2021
Court Case 202105649
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Fugitive (M),
Description Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Fugitive (M), at 5500-BLK Silverleaf Ln, Matthews, NC, on 8/21/2021 11:21.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, B E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/17) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at [Address], between 13:04, 8/21/2021 and 13:05, 8/21/2021. Reported: 13:05, 8/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L