Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Price, David Warner
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp, Probation Violation) (M), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Price, David Warner (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp, Probation Violation) (M), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Espinoza, Ramos Delmer
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case 202105299
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Espinoza, Ramos Delmer (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 18:46.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S

Name Smith, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Common Law Forgery (F),
Description Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Forgery (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 20:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Smith, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case 202105031
Charge 1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Common Law Uttering (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Common Law Forgery (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Common Law Forgery (F), 6) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 7) Common Law Forgery (F), 8) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 9) Common Law Forgery (F), 10) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 11) Common Law Forgery (F), 12) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 14) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 15) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 16) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 17) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 18) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F),
Description Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Common Law Uttering (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Common Law Forgery (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Common Law Forgery (F), 6) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 7) Common Law Forgery (F), 8) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 9) Common Law Forgery (F), 10) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 11) Common Law Forgery (F), 12) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 14) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 15) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 16) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 17) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 18) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 20:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Broad, John Edward
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case 202105673
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Broad, John Edward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/22/2021 21:21.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Curlee, Thomas James
Arrest Date 08/22/2021
Court Case 202105300
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause Child Support), M (M),
Description Curlee, Thomas James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause Child Support), M (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 21:22.
Arresting Officer Broome, R