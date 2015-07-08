Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Price, David Warner
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp, Probation Violation) (M), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Price, David Warner (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp, Probation Violation) (M), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Espinoza, Ramos Delmer
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105299
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Espinoza, Ramos Delmer (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Common Law Forgery (F),
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Forgery (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 20:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105031
|Charge
|1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Common Law Uttering (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Common Law Forgery (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Common Law Forgery (F), 6) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 7) Common Law Forgery (F), 8) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 9) Common Law Forgery (F), 10) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 11) Common Law Forgery (F), 12) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 14) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 15) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 16) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 17) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 18) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F),
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Common Law Uttering (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Common Law Forgery (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Common Law Forgery (F), 6) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 7) Common Law Forgery (F), 8) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 9) Common Law Forgery (F), 10) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 11) Common Law Forgery (F), 12) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 14) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 15) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 16) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 17) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 18) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 19) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 20:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Broad, John Edward
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105673
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Broad, John Edward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/22/2021 21:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Curlee, Thomas James
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105300
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Curlee, Thomas James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause Child Support), M (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2021 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R