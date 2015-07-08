Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Weir, Sara Michelle
Arrest Date 08/23/2021
Court Case 202105309
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 10:21.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Moser, Andre Rashon
Arrest Date 08/23/2021
Court Case 202008000
Charge Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
Description Moser, Andre Rashon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 200-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 20:44.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Anzillatto, Frances
Arrest Date 08-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Anzillatto, Frances (W /F/69) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4600-BLK Maho Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/23/2021 and 13:29, 8/23/2021. Reported: 13:29, 8/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Certain, Michael Gerard
Arrest Date 08/23/2021
Court Case 202105316
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Certain, Michael Gerard (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 13:12.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
Arrest Date 08/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dvpov), M (M),
Description Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dvpov), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 06:44.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 14:18, 8/23/2021. Reported: 14:18, 8/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C