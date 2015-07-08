Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Weir, Sara Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2021
|Court Case
|202105309
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 10:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Moser, Andre Rashon
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2021
|Court Case
|202008000
|Charge
|Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Moser, Andre Rashon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 200-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Anzillatto, Frances
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Anzillatto, Frances (W /F/69) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4600-BLK Maho Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/23/2021 and 13:29, 8/23/2021. Reported: 13:29, 8/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Certain, Michael Gerard
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2021
|Court Case
|202105316
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Certain, Michael Gerard (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dvpov), M (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dvpov), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2021 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 14:18, 8/23/2021. Reported: 14:18, 8/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C