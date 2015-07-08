Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRUZ-CASTILLO, RONALD ANDRES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 00:12:00
Court Case 5902021226619
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GAGUM, ANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 13:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, JESSIE ALMA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 01:22:00
Court Case 7502019051311
Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MICHILENA, CARLOS JAMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 10:12:00
Court Case 5902021226654
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCORKLE, CLARENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 00:58:00
Court Case 5902020221798
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RICHARDSON, AVIONNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1998
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-24 11:50:00
Court Case 5902021226655
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00