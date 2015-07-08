Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Carley Rae
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100570
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Brown, Carley Rae (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2021 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100570
|Charge
|Sell/Deliver Schedule Ii Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Sell/deliver Schedule Ii Cs, F (F), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2021 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100570
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2021 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Polk, Keyon Shamear
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|202105342
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Breaking/Entering Terrorize/ Injure (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Polk, Keyon Shamear (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Breaking/entering Terrorize/ Injure (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 600-BLK W Phifer St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2021 19:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Skeens, Yvonne Odette
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr, Fail To Stop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony (Poss Heroin, Pdp, Controled Sub In (F),
|Description
|Skeens, Yvonne Odette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Fail To Stop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony (poss Heroin, Pdp, Controled Sub In (F), at 100-BLK Nicole Ct, Jacksonville, NC, on 8/24/2021 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Wall, Brent Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100656
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wall, Brent Lee (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK Emerald Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 8/24/2021 05:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R