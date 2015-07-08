Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FINNIE, AUGULARIS DAMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/18/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 02:53:00
Court Case 5902021226757
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name POTTS, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 10:29:00
Court Case 5902021226773
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PERRY, ANDRE JALEEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/20/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 01:59:00
Court Case 5902021226768
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PIERCE, JASON ANDREW
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/29/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 15:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name REID, THOMAS AVERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 03:49:00
Court Case 5902021226771
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name REID, AVION ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-25 12:03:00
Court Case 5902021226809
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00