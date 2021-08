Charge

1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Open Cnt) (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Gov Off, Rdo) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr) (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fail To Wear Seat Belt, Dwlr) (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi, Dwlr) (M), 13) Surrender Of Surety (M), 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iii And Sch Iv) (M), 15) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr) (M), 16) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Fict/ Alt Title/Reg) (M), 17) Surrender Of Surety (M), 18) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Reg Card) (M), 19) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Reg Card/Tag) (M), And 20) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired/No Inspection) (M),