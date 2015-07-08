Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dulitz, Sarah Jane
Arrest Date 08/26/2021
Court Case 202105368
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dulitz, Sarah Jane (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 11:32.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 12:10, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:08, 8/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone
Arrest Date 08/26/2021
Court Case 202105628
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony Mv (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony Mv (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 14:19.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Melton, Angela Threatt
Arrest Date 08-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Melton, Angela Threatt (W /F/50) VICTIM of Fail To Work After Paid (C), at 3800-BLK Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:13, 5/6/2021 and 13:14, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:14, 8/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone
Arrest Date 08/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 16:14.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/17) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 09:00, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:57, 8/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R