Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dulitz, Sarah Jane
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2021
|Court Case
|202105368
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dulitz, Sarah Jane (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 12:10, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:08, 8/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2021
|Court Case
|202105628
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony Mv (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony Mv (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Melton, Angela Threatt
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melton, Angela Threatt (W /F/50) VICTIM of Fail To Work After Paid (C), at 3800-BLK Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:13, 5/6/2021 and 13:14, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:14, 8/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Fleming, Sanchez Latrrone (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2021 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/17) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 09:00, 8/26/2021. Reported: 13:57, 8/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R