Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name POINTER, DEREK GREGORY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 09:18:00
Court Case 5902021209777
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PATE, CLARENCE TYLEEK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021227124
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BRIDGES, VICTOR LADELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 00:11:00
Court Case 5902021227093
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount

Name GREATHOUSE, MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 10:56:00
Court Case 5902021226062
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, MARIYA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021227137
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, JACARI AMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/2002
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-27 02:40:00
Court Case 5902021226869
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00