Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POINTER, DEREK GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/27/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021209777
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PATE, CLARENCE TYLEEK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021227124
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BRIDGES, VICTOR LADELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021227093
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREATHOUSE, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 10:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021226062
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, MARIYA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1998
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021227137
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAMPBELL, JACARI AMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/5/2002
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-27 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021226869
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00