Below are the Union County arrests for 08-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Laresha Marie
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Crowder, Laresha Marie (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2021 19:31.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Massey, William David
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case 202105398
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Massey, William David (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2400-BLK Bearskin Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2021 23:03.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Barnett, Sarah Scott
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case 202105398
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barnett, Sarah Scott (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2400-BLK Bearskin Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2021 23:17.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Ghanem, Joseph Abraham
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case 202105799
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ghanem, Joseph Abraham (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/27/2021 01:06.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Stalking), F (F),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Stalking), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/27/2021 06:04.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Stumpff, Gene Patrick
Arrest Date 08/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Stumpff, Gene Patrick (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3100-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/27/2021 04:10.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A