Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-28-2021 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|HOPE, MARISSA DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1995
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 05:54:00
|Court Case
|3502020060082
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PERKINS, YOLANDA PATRICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1985
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 16:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021227251
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OUTING, NASIR WILLIEDEMARCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 08:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021227238
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCHARTNER, VALERIE ROBLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1991
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 15:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021227260
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STONE, JOSHUA LEETE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|310
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 09:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021224419
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DANIELS, JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-28 17:15:00
|Court Case
|3102021052751
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00