Description

Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij, No Op Lic (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij Para) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 19:53.