Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 12:47.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Harrill, Evan Michael
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case 202105432
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause / Child Support, M (M),
Description Harrill, Evan Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause / Child Support, M (M), at 2100-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 15:32.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Threatt, Darion Tyrell
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwi), M (M),
Description Threatt, Darion Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 17:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Gaskins, Shirley Marie
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Expired Tag, Dwlr Not Impaired Re (M),
Description Gaskins, Shirley Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (expired Tag, Dwlr Not Impaired Re (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 18:46.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (Possess Marij, No Op Lic (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (Possess Marij Para) (M),
Description Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij, No Op Lic (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij Para) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 19:53.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Haggerty, Mary Jane
Arrest Date 08/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Haggerty, Mary Jane (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/29/2021 23:27.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W