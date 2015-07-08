Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Harrill, Evan Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|202105432
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause / Child Support, M (M),
|Description
|Harrill, Evan Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause / Child Support, M (M), at 2100-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Threatt, Darion Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Darion Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Gaskins, Shirley Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Expired Tag, Dwlr Not Impaired Re (M),
|Description
|Gaskins, Shirley Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (expired Tag, Dwlr Not Impaired Re (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (Possess Marij, No Op Lic (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (Possess Marij Para) (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij, No Op Lic (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Citation Misd (possess Marij Para) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2021 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Haggerty, Mary Jane
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Haggerty, Mary Jane (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/29/2021 23:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W