Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name LOCKHART, LAMARIS DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 00:57:00
Court Case 5902021227427
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FORD, TORIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 11:14:00
Court Case 5902020220216
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name AUDAIN, GRETCHEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 14:40:00
Court Case 5902021227504
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOWARD, DANIEL THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/3/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 00:44:00
Court Case 5902021227429
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CURRY, JAYQUAN KEYSHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 12:24:00
Court Case 5902021221971
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SINGLETON, LOUWENDEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/22/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-30 17:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount