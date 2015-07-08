Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOCKHART, LAMARIS DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021227427
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FORD, TORIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/17/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 11:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020220216
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|AUDAIN, GRETCHEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1971
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021227504
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HOWARD, DANIEL THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/3/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021227429
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CURRY, JAYQUAN KEYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 12:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021221971
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SINGLETON, LOUWENDEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/22/1974
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-30 17:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount