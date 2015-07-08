Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Tricia
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Smith, Tricia (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 16:47.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Terry, Jennifer Marie
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Terry, Jennifer Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 17:05.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Alejandre, Cortez Antonio
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Alejandre, Cortez Antonio (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 21:52.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Planter, Bryant Lamont
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case 202105903
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Planter, Bryant Lamont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 22:10.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support), M (M),
Description Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 05:23.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Nicholson, Sanchez Dajaun
Arrest Date 08/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Consp Obtain Prop False Pret), F (F),
Description Nicholson, Sanchez Dajaun (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (consp Obtain Prop False Pret), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 07:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A