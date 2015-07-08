Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Tricia
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tricia (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Terry, Jennifer Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Terry, Jennifer Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Alejandre, Cortez Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Alejandre, Cortez Antonio (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 21:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Planter, Bryant Lamont
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|202105903
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Planter, Bryant Lamont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 05:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Nicholson, Sanchez Dajaun
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Consp Obtain Prop False Pret), F (F),
|Description
|Nicholson, Sanchez Dajaun (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (consp Obtain Prop False Pret), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2021 07:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A