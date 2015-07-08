Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCKELLAR, ELIZJAH SHAMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/1/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 04:18:00
Court Case 5902021216832
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JORDAN, JEWEL JANEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 11:57:00
Court Case 5902021227595
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name VALLEJO-RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/16/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 16:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name PRADO, ROBERTO IGNACIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 03:13:00
Court Case 5902021227572
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, WILLIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 11:24:00
Court Case 5902021227055
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, RAKEEM GERTERROYON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/14/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-08-31 16:35:00
Court Case 5402019704120
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 20000.00