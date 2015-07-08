Description

Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Drug Para) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Deg Trespass) (M), and 5) False Imprisonment (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2021 20:58.