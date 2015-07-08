Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mejia, Marcos Ixcotoyac
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2021
|Court Case
|202105488
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Mejia, Marcos Ixcotoyac (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 300-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2021 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|08-31-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2800-BLK Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:05, 8/31/2021 and 12:10, 8/31/2021. Reported: 12:31, 8/31/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Drug Para) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Second Deg Trespass) (M), And 5) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Drug Para) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Deg Trespass) (M), and 5) False Imprisonment (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2021 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Davis, Whitley Davis
|Arrest Date
|08-31-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Whitley Davis (W /F/31) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 7200-BLK Sugar And Wine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 8/30/2021 and 13:52, 8/31/2021. Reported: 13:52, 8/31/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Rivers, Dia Lynn
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Rivers, Dia Lynn (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2021 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Hough, Darlena Bentley
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 5) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 6) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F),
|Description
|Hough, Darlena Bentley (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 6) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), at 4100-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/31/2021 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I