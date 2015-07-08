Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCIVER, LEONARD CHAVIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/14/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 00:06:00
Court Case 5902021227666
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KING, JORDINE GABRIELLA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 11:28:00
Court Case 7602021051269
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name VINES, NIGEL MARQUISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 00:23:00
Court Case 3502020715098
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 250.00

Name PATERSON, DONALD KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1970
Height 6.4
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019013135
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name NAMOUR, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 03:44:00
Court Case 5902021227671
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, DEANNGELETT KERRINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-01 12:24:00
Court Case 5902020222908
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00