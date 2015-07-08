Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, James William
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2021
|Court Case
|202105499
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Civil (M),
|Description
|Long, James William (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Civil (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2021 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Lofton, Judy Paul
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lofton, Judy Paul (W /F/76) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1600-BLK Jekyll Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 06:41, 9/1/2021 and 06:42, 9/1/2021. Reported: 06:42, 9/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Clark, Joey Raymond
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Clark, Joey Raymond (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Sike Mill Rd, NC, on 9/1/2021 14:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:18, 9/1/2021 and 08:19, 9/1/2021. Reported: 08:19, 9/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Bracey-briggs, Nakiyhia Jockeya
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Bracey-briggs, Nakiyhia Jockeya (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2021 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|American Homes For Rent VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|American Homes For Rent VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000-BLK Oakstone Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 08:00, 9/1/2021 and 08:53, 9/1/2021. Reported: 08:53, 9/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K