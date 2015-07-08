Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Torres, Wallace Roman
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Discharge Firearm In City, Intox, (M),
|Description
|Torres, Wallace Roman (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (discharge Firearm In City, Intox, (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 17:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|White, Orentia James
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|White, Orentia James (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Brown, Anthony
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Brown, Anthony (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/2/2021 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Felipe Perez, Jose Domingo
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|202105992
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Felipe Perez, Jose Domingo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/2/2021 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Andrews, Timothy Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Fail To Report New Address) (F) And 2) True Bill (Felony Fail To Register – Sex Offender) (F),
|Description
|Andrews, Timothy Lee (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (fail To Report New Address) (F) and 2) True Bill (felony Fail To Register – Sex Offender) (F), at 6900-BLK Morrison Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/2/2021 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Derry, Kenya Antionette
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop), M (M),
|Description
|Derry, Kenya Antionette (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Stolen Goods/prop), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M