Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Torres, Wallace Roman
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Discharge Firearm In City, Intox, (M),
Description Torres, Wallace Roman (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (discharge Firearm In City, Intox, (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 17:34.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name White, Orentia James
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
Description White, Orentia James (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 20:05.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Brown, Anthony
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Brown, Anthony (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/2/2021 04:54.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Felipe Perez, Jose Domingo
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case 202105992
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Felipe Perez, Jose Domingo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/2/2021 22:11.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Andrews, Timothy Lee
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Fail To Report New Address) (F) And 2) True Bill (Felony Fail To Register – Sex Offender) (F),
Description Andrews, Timothy Lee (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (fail To Report New Address) (F) and 2) True Bill (felony Fail To Register – Sex Offender) (F), at 6900-BLK Morrison Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/2/2021 07:20.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Derry, Kenya Antionette
Arrest Date 09/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop), M (M),
Description Derry, Kenya Antionette (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Stolen Goods/prop), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2021 11:57.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M